LPD investigating scam impersonating the department

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating reports of phone scam calls.

The department says the caller will impersonate an LPD detective and try to obtain money.

The department is assuring residents that LPD does not solicit money and will never call and ask for money

Anyone with information about this scam is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050.

