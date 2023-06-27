Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

LPD investigating scam impersonating the department

The new year will bring a $50,000 starting salary for officers at the Lynchburg Police...
The new year will bring a $50,000 starting salary for officers at the Lynchburg Police Department.(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating reports of phone scam calls.

The department says the caller will impersonate an LPD detective and try to obtain money.

The department is assuring residents that LPD does not solicit money and will never call and ask for money

Anyone with information about this scam is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen shot to death in Roanoke; search on for shooter
Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards
Showers and a few storms return Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Front brings a few storms Tuesday followed by drier conditions
Teen in custody after robbery in Rocky Mount
Tremaine, Terrell and Trey Edmunds (left to right) on stage at the Pittsylvania County Sports...
Edmunds trio highlights Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame induction

Latest News

Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Dog dies after being left in parked car in Roanoke, two people arrested
Tuesday Midday Update
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Court date postponed for Trump valet Walt Nauta in classified documents case
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 27, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 27, 2023