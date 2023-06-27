Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Ms. Donna’s Hair Salon opens in Christiansburg

Ms. Donna's Hair Salon
Ms. Donna's Hair Salon(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A small business in Christiansburg celebrated its opening on June 27.

Ms. Donna’s Hair Salon is now open for business.

Owner, Donna Spicer, says she offers hair appointments to people of all ages and genders.

Her shop also has a tea party room in the back for parties and for the community to gather.

She says she’s able to work with all types of hair.

“I am offering a little bit of everything between haircut, shampoo, cut and style braids, box braids, cornrows, pretty much anything in the natural hair category, including dreadlocks,” Spicer said.

The shop is located at 302 Radford St. in Christiansburg.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen shot to death in Roanoke; search on for shooter
Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards
Showers and a few storms return Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Front brings a few storms Tuesday followed by drier conditions
Teen in custody after robbery in Rocky Mount
Tremaine, Terrell and Trey Edmunds (left to right) on stage at the Pittsylvania County Sports...
Edmunds trio highlights Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame induction

Latest News

7@four previews Lavender Festival
7@four: Lavender Festival
7@four: Lavender Festival
The expansion to Virginia's Move Over Law now requires drivers to also move over for stationary...
Virginia’s new Move Over law takes effect this weekend
Drier, comfortable weather returns for the next few days.
Tuesday, June 27 - Evening Outlook
Dr Pepper Park sees successful year.
7@four previews Dr Pepper Parks summer schedule