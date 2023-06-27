Ms. Donna’s Hair Salon opens in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A small business in Christiansburg celebrated its opening on June 27.

Ms. Donna’s Hair Salon is now open for business.

Owner, Donna Spicer, says she offers hair appointments to people of all ages and genders.

Her shop also has a tea party room in the back for parties and for the community to gather.

She says she’s able to work with all types of hair.

“I am offering a little bit of everything between haircut, shampoo, cut and style braids, box braids, cornrows, pretty much anything in the natural hair category, including dreadlocks,” Spicer said.

The shop is located at 302 Radford St. in Christiansburg.

