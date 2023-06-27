Musser Biomass and Wood Products expanding

RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WDBJ) - Musser Biomass and Wood Products is receiving $75,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Forestry to dive deeper into the realm of biomass.

“Biomass markets that we develop is just generally coming up with a market for the residuals from saw mills as far as like chips, sawdust, round wood , and pulp wood,” President and CEO of Musser Biomass and Wood Products Ed Musser said.

He says this money will be used to expand their work in this field.

“We’re expanding product development and research as we try to develop markets for the the woodchips and the sawdust that we derive for our industry,” Musser said.

This expansion will also bring in 10 new jobs to the company and more than double the company’s production.

“It’s not a huge number as far as the investment but in small towns like this and communities 10 jobs means a lot,” Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr said.

Lohr says the work the company is doing is impressive across the state.

“They’re really getting creative with some of the products that are able to produce and the companies are partnering with, and biomass for energy or biomass for for grilling or heating and there’s some really other neat products are looking at it,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.