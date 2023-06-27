Birthdays
NRV Health District addresses e-cigarette trend

By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new CDC report shows an increase in e-cigarette sales, but local health leaders warn the data is an underestimate of the actual numbers.

The CDC studies do not include e-cigarette sales at vape shops or online sites, which are often used by youth and young adults to purchase the products, New River Valley Population Health Community Coordinator Dr. Pamela Ray said.

Despite age limitations, underage purchases of nicotine products have increased with products being confiscated from students as young as third and fourth grades, Ray said.

Ray joined Here @ Home to talk about the resources out there for people using nicotine products and the importance of having meaningful conversations about the dangers of nicotine addiction.

