Officer joins force 40 years after grandfather killed on duty

A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty death.(Springboro Ohio Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) - A fallen police officer’s grandson is carrying on his legacy 40 years after he was killed in the line of duty.

WHIO reports that Officer William Johnson was fatally struck by a drunken driver on State Route 73 on June 27, 1983.

On Tuesday, the Springboro Police Department shared that William Johnson’s grandson William “Billy” Johnson was sworn in as a Springboro police officer this year.

“This tragic story took a remarkable turn this year,” the department said. “He will carry his grandfather’s legacy at the same agency for which William Johnson made the ultimate sacrifice.”

