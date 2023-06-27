Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Pepsi to sell cola-infused sauces for Fourth of July

Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.
Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.(PEPSI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nothing says Fourth of July like a hot dog at a ballpark, and now Pepsi wants to get in on the tradition.

The beverage brand is releasing its first-ever condiment, “Pepsi Colachup.”

The special sauce has caramel notes and citrusy pops of Pepsi-Cola. It’s infused with Pepsi, smoked tomatoes, cinnamon, thyme, oregano, paprika, onions, and ketchup.

The limited edition sauce is available July 4 at four U.S. ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in New York, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen shot to death in Roanoke; search on for shooter
Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards
Showers and a few storms return Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Front brings a few storms Tuesday followed by drier conditions
Teen in custody after robbery in Rocky Mount
Tremaine, Terrell and Trey Edmunds (left to right) on stage at the Pittsylvania County Sports...
Edmunds trio highlights Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame induction

Latest News

An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Golden anniversary turns tragic as couple, relative are fatally stabbed and beaten
Fireworks on the Riverfront
Fireworks on the Riverfront
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events
Christiansburg New Business
Christiansburg New Business