Slightly cooler as a front moves through today

Highs in the 79s and 80s behind the front today

Dry and warmer air for the end of the week

Typical Summer pattern for the weekend

TUESDAY

A few showers are possible this morning as the front moves through. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.

Slightly cooler today with highs in the 70s and 80s. (WDBJ Weather)

A few scattered showers are possible this afternoon behind the front.

Isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening behind the front. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

Drier conditions will move in by Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure builds in. Highs on Wednesday will top out the 70s and lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Thursday will warm into the 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

THE WEEKEND

Temperatures climb into the 80s to near 90 by Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible each day, but none of the days will be a washout.

5 day outlook. (WDBJ Weather)

JULY 4TH WEEK

We’re still a week out, but the Fourth of July holiday looks very typical of early July weather. We’ll likely be in the upper 80s with a few scattered storms possible. It’s still too early to know the extend of any showers.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Cindy has weakened into a post tropical system. At this time there are no areas of importance to the NHC.

