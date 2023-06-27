Two teens killed and two others injured during weekend shootings in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City leaders say they are combating gun violence after the Star City had a weekend of violence.

Roanoke Police say four teenagers were shot in three separate shootings over the weekend. Two of them died.

Roanoke police say one teen was killed on Melrose Avenue Saturday morning.

An hour later, police say two more teens were shot at a business on Hershberger Road.

Then Sunday night, another teen was killed on 18th Street.

During a press conference on Monday, police said all four victims ages are between 15 to 19 years old.

“There are kids. They haven’t had a chance to make an impact,” said FEDUP Member Bishop J. L. Jackson. “They haven’t had a chance to really get in trouble. We haven’t had a chance to put on a label on them to know what their future is. They just got started.”

Jackson says both mothers whose sons were killed are destroyed.

“I’ve held both of those mothers in my arms that lost their sons this weekend and felt their tears dripping upon my chest – held them and tried to console them,” added Jackson. “Not knowing what having so many questions with very few answers.”

Law enforcement says the RESET team will be conducting walks in the community. They said one of the teens was offered prevention services, but they couldn’t make a connection.

“Always can do better and that’s what we’re trying to do make sure that we do touch these kids that we continue to engage with them to try and get them deeper involved in what the programs that are available for,” said Deputy Sheriff Jerry Stokes.

Mayor Sherman Lea said he hopes the new curfew will curb some of the violence involving youth.

“To make sure that people are safe and not on the streets late at night,” explained Lea. “And that’s what we’ll continue to look at that and we’ll reviewing that as a council to see where we are and how can we strengthen that program.”

Roanoke Police said they’ve asked State Police and the FBI for help as they investigate. Their main message – speak up if you saw, heard, or know of any information about the three shootings.

The tipline number is 540-344-8500. You can also anonymously submit a text message to the number 274637 (CRIMES) and start your message with “RoanokePD” when sent.

