Virginia nonprofit supports foster children

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia is struggling to support its foster children with only 36 percent of children in the system finding permanent and supportive homes.

That’s according to a new study from The Annie E. Casey Foundation.

That permanence rate is lower than the 44 percent recorded in the national average.

UMFS is an area child and family services nonprofit that supports children, teen and parents through foster care and other programs.

Southwest Regional Director Holly Coates joined Here @ Home to talk more about the need for more foster families.

She also addressed the Kinship Treatment Foster Care and its goal to keep children in the home of family members or other adults who have a family relationship with the children.

