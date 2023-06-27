Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Virginia nonprofit supports foster children

UMFS
UMFS(UMFS)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia is struggling to support its foster children with only 36 percent of children in the system finding permanent and supportive homes.

That’s according to a new study from The Annie E. Casey Foundation.

That permanence rate is lower than the 44 percent recorded in the national average.

UMFS is an area child and family services nonprofit that supports children, teen and parents through foster care and other programs.

Southwest Regional Director Holly Coates joined Here @ Home to talk more about the need for more foster families.

She also addressed the Kinship Treatment Foster Care and its goal to keep children in the home of family members or other adults who have a family relationship with the children.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen shot to death in Roanoke; search on for shooter
Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards
Showers and a few storms return Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Front brings a few storms Tuesday followed by drier conditions
Teen in custody after robbery in Rocky Mount
Tremaine, Terrell and Trey Edmunds (left to right) on stage at the Pittsylvania County Sports...
Edmunds trio highlights Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame induction

Latest News

NRV Health District addresses e-cigarette trend
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court building. The Supreme Court is getting ready to decide some of its...
The Supreme Court’s biggest decisions are coming. Here’s what they could say
The new year will bring a $50,000 starting salary for officers at the Lynchburg Police...
LPD investigating scam impersonating the department
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Dog dies after being left in parked car in Roanoke, two people arrested