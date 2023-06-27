Birthdays
Virginia’s new Move Over law takes effect this weekend

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting July 1, Virginia’s expanded Move Over law takes effect.

According to Morgan Dean, spokesperson with AAA Mid-Atlantic, the new law builds upon existing legislature. Currently, the law requires drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles with red, blue or amber lights.

But the expansion now requires drivers to also move over for stationary vehicles with hazard lights, warning signs or flares.

Dean said the agency believes the new law can save lives while people are pulled over for maintenance or medical issues.

“They deserve as much space as possible to get through whatever they’re doing and get on their way,” he said. “We want to create that safe barrier. This law goes a long way in doing that. But, but only if drivers are following it. Knowing what it says and following what the law says.”

According to AAA, 28 people were killed in crashes while outside of a disabled vehicle in Virginia between 2016 and 2020.

With this Fourth of July holiday expected to be one of the busiest of all time, Dean says the agency is expecting 1.3 million Virginians to hit the road.

Keeping that in mind, he stressed compliance.

“What if it was your mom? What if it was your wife, your husband, your brother, your sister? Your teenage child who’s just started driving?” he said. “How would you feel if they were on the side of the road? How would you want other drivers to react to them? That’s how you should be reacting.”

Drivers who do not comply with the expanded law will be ticketed and could be fined up to $250.

