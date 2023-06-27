Birthdays
Virginia’s sales tax holiday expires July 1

No More Sales Tax Holiday In Virginia
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There was once a time when Virginia consumers could purchase clothes, hurricane prep items, school supplies and more without paying Virginia sales taxes. That time has now ended, with Virginia’s Sales tax holiday ending on July 1, 2023.

According to the Virginia Department of Taxations website, the last Virginia sales tax day occurred on Friday, August 5, to Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Since 2006 a sales weekend in August has been designated a Sales Tax Holiday; however, in 2022, Virginia lawmakers decided to terminate the holiday in the 2022 Appropriation Act.

