All American Festival offers fireworks Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The All American Festival and Fireworks event will be held Sunday, July 2 in Moneta, at 1191 Horseshoe Bend Road.

Festival owners Chad Simmons and Garland Simmons visited 7@four to talk up the party.

There will be food and drink, craft vendors, inflatables, family games and a fireworks show. The event starts at 4pm and runs until 10.

Live music will be on hand from Rare of Breed, TJ Harris and Henry Brickey.

Parking and admission are free.

