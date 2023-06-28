Axton Life Saving Crew in Henry County dropping EMS

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Board of Directors of the Axton Life Saving Crew (ALSC) will cease its operations after more than 30 years of service to Henry County, based largely on what the board says is the fact that a “persistent shortage of volunteer members left the agency incapable of sustaining its provision of emergency medical services (EMS).”

“We take great pride in our community and the vital service that we provide for our neighbors and families,” said Janice Agnew, Chairwoman of the ALSC board. “We’ve always looked to serve the community to the best of our ability—the residents of Axton deserve nothing less. Without an adequate number of volunteers, we fear that we will no longer be able to maintain that standard of excellence. For that reason, we believe it is time to consolidate our resources and support the Henry County Department of Public Safety and other volunteer rescue squads as they prepare to assume this essential responsibility.”

The ALSC was established in 1992 with the goal of serving the Axton community, Henry County and certain areas of Pittsylvania County, according to Matt Tarum, director of the Henry County Department of Public Safety.

“The volunteers at ALSC are commended for their steadfast dedication over the last 30 years,” said Tatum. “The ALSC board has historically relied on the County’s career staff and remaining volunteer rescue squads to assist them when they were not able to respond and they can trust that we will continue to carry on their mission and ensure that the residents of Axton still receive that high level of care.”

