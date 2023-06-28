Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Axton Life Saving Crew in Henry County dropping EMS

(Storyblocks)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Board of Directors of the Axton Life Saving Crew (ALSC) will cease its operations after more than 30 years of service to Henry County, based largely on what the board says is the fact that a “persistent shortage of volunteer members left the agency incapable of sustaining its provision of emergency medical services (EMS).”

“We take great pride in our community and the vital service that we provide for our neighbors and families,” said Janice Agnew, Chairwoman of the ALSC board. “We’ve always looked to serve the community to the best of our ability—the residents of Axton deserve nothing less. Without an adequate number of volunteers, we fear that we will no longer be able to maintain that standard of excellence. For that reason, we believe it is time to consolidate our resources and support the Henry County Department of Public Safety and other volunteer rescue squads as they prepare to assume this essential responsibility.”

The ALSC was established in 1992 with the goal of serving the Axton community, Henry County and certain areas of Pittsylvania County, according to Matt Tarum, director of the Henry County Department of Public Safety.

“The volunteers at ALSC are commended for their steadfast dedication over the last 30 years,” said Tatum. “The ALSC board has historically relied on the County’s career staff and remaining volunteer rescue squads to assist them when they were not able to respond and they can trust that we will continue to carry on their mission and ensure that the residents of Axton still receive that high level of care.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Roanoke River
Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards
Police Lights
Dog dies after being left in parked car in Roanoke; two people arrested
The expansion to Virginia's Move Over Law now requires drivers to also move over for stationary...
Virginia’s new Move Over law takes effect this weekend
Smoke from Canadian wildfires will enter behind the front and linger for the next few days.
It’s back! Wildfire smoke brings a return of reduced air quality

Latest News

The Local Office on Aging was awarded a $20,000 AARP Community Challenge Grant for an outdoor...
LOA receives a grant for a new outdoor fitness center
All American Festival Offers Fireworks Sunday
All American Festival offers fireworks Sunday
Roanoke’s Freedom Festival and Fireworks is Sunday
Roanoke’s Freedom Festival and Fireworks is Sunday
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: Swimming and pool safety
All American Festival Offers Fireworks Sunday
All American Festival Offers Fireworks Sunday