Body found in Roanoke River

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a deceased person in the Hardy area of the Roanoke River around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim has yet to be identified and has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy, according to police.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

