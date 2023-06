ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the Budweiser Clydesdales is scheduled to appear at the Roanoke City Market in July, according to Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

The horse will be at the city market on July 8th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.