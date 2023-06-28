Birthdays
Buster, longest resident at animal shelter, adopted after 232 days

Buster was finally adopted from the Greenville Humane Society after 232 days.
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A special dog who spent nearly eight months waiting for his forever home at a South Carolina animal shelter now has a new family.

On Wednesday, the Greenville Humane Society said Buster, a 2-year-old retriever mix who was at the shelter for 232 days, has been adopted. He was the shelter’s longest resident at the time.

WHNS featured Buster’s many tricks in a showcase in early June to help him find a family who would love his unique personality.

“Buster has always had a special place in our hearts and we’re so happy for the support of the community in sharing his story,” the Greenville Humane Society said in a Facebook post. “He waited so patiently for his perfect family, and we’re so happy for him! Happy tails, sweet Buster.”

