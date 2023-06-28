Danville Police Department makes commitment to community through Trust Building Campaign

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is making a commitment to enhance trust and collaboration with the community.

The Danville Police Department is now part of the Trust Building Campaign started by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

To join the campaign, they had to pledge to implement 25 key policies within three years that aren’t traditionally provided to the community by law enforcement.

“We didn’t necessarily have to develop new programs for this, although we’re always looking to get better to provide more services and constantly coming out with new programs,” said David Whitley, Assistant Chief of Services. “All of the programs that we have in place now have already been implemented and have been for several years.”

The policies have to fall under six areas, including victim services, community relations, and bias-free policing.

Boys to Men, Community Engagement Walks, and Coffee with a Cop are a few of the 29 programs that already qualified.

“When we do have crime and when we do have issues, we have to partner with our community. That starts with trust. If they don’t trust us, they’re not going to help us, which makes it harder for us to help them,” added Whitley.

The trust between law enforcement and the community plays a large role in the decline in crime Danville has seen over the years.

“We are truly setting that standard in law enforcement. My feeling is not just for the Commonwealth, but but across the country, people are looking at Danville to see what we’re doing. They’re emulating the things that we’re doing because it just works,” said Whitley.

Throughout the campaign they will continue to create and build individual relationships with the community.

“The way that we police now in our community in getting out and talking to folks before something happens just shows that we’re part of the community. We’re partnering with them. We’re all one here in the in the city of Danville, and we’re all working to make it a better place for everybody to live and work,” explained Whitley.

One of the programs that falls under the trust building campaign is the Youth Police Academy. They’ll have their graduation at the police department Thursday morning at 10.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.