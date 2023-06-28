David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast as Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn movie

(AP) - James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

The DC Studios co-chair is writing and directing “Superman: Legacy” for 2025. He tweeted about the casting Tuesday, which a representative from Warner Bros. also confirmed.

There has been much speculation over who would fill Superman’s shoes after Henry Cavill’s decade playing the character on the big screen.

The 29-year-old Corenswet reportedly won the role over the likes of Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney.

Brosnahan is the more well-known of the two having recently concluded her herEmmy-winning run leading “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for five seasons.

