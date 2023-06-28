Engineering camp giving students glimpse into VT engineering program

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - High school students are learning about the engineering program at Virginia Tech through C-Tech² camp.

“This camp has a lot of areas for me to get a broader understanding about engineering, and to kind of see what the specific fields might offer,” camper Abigail Chi said.

The camp is giving girls a glimpse into the STEM field after high school.

“It’s definitely a unique experience, because it’s mainly a male-dominated field, and just have a bunch of women, like, supporting each other,” camper Marilyn Shafer said.

While in Blacksburg, the campers get to live in dorms, eat in the dining halls and experience engineering projects along the way.

“It’s been really fun,” Chi said. “I’ve gotten to meet a lot of really good friends and we’ve had a lot of fun.”

“Hopefully, they see some of the enthusiasm,” Virginia Tech Adhesive and Sealant Science Professor David Dillard said. “They can become interested in a variety of different topics. We’ve tried to show them some of the things here involving materials and how they fail and how maybe we need to be careful to try to avoid those failures.”

Through this two-week camp, students get to see many of the areas students at Virginia Tech can study in the field of engineering.

“The activities are super interesting, like the aluminum is expanding, and we’ve gotten to talk to some faculty members, and it’s been a really good experience and really started... I can see how the engineering program is at Virginia Tech, and it’s gotten me really interested,” Chi said.

“I think certainly being exposed to these things gives them an idea of the breadth of activities in engineering and some of the things that we’re involved with here,” Dillard said.

