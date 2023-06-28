Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Engineering camp giving students glimpse into VT engineering program

VT engineering camp
VT engineering camp(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - High school students are learning about the engineering program at Virginia Tech through C-Tech² camp.

“This camp has a lot of areas for me to get a broader understanding about engineering, and to kind of see what the specific fields might offer,” camper Abigail Chi said.

The camp is giving girls a glimpse into the STEM field after high school.

“It’s definitely a unique experience, because it’s mainly a male-dominated field, and just have a bunch of women, like, supporting each other,” camper Marilyn Shafer said.

While in Blacksburg, the campers get to live in dorms, eat in the dining halls and experience engineering projects along the way.

“It’s been really fun,” Chi said. “I’ve gotten to meet a lot of really good friends and we’ve had a lot of fun.”

“Hopefully, they see some of the enthusiasm,” Virginia Tech Adhesive and Sealant Science Professor David Dillard said. “They can become interested in a variety of different topics. We’ve tried to show them some of the things here involving materials and how they fail and how maybe we need to be careful to try to avoid those failures.”

Through this two-week camp, students get to see many of the areas students at Virginia Tech can study in the field of engineering.

“The activities are super interesting, like the aluminum is expanding, and we’ve gotten to talk to some faculty members, and it’s been a really good experience and really started... I can see how the engineering program is at Virginia Tech, and it’s gotten me really interested,” Chi said.

“I think certainly being exposed to these things gives them an idea of the breadth of activities in engineering and some of the things that we’re involved with here,” Dillard said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Roanoke River
Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards
Police Lights
Dog dies after being left in parked car in Roanoke; two people arrested
Smoke from Canadian wildfires will enter behind the front and linger for the next few days.
It’s back! Wildfire smoke brings a return of reduced air quality
The expansion to Virginia's Move Over Law now requires drivers to also move over for stationary...
Virginia’s new Move Over law takes effect this weekend

Latest News

Noodles and Company new location in Christiansburg, VA
Noodles and Company opening Christiansburg location June 30
Travelers line up at the Southwest Airline ticket counter in the departures area of Terminal B...
Airline travel delays pick up early, are expected to grow worse as holiday weekend nears
A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
Plane lands at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport without nose gear
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer