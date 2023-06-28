Birthdays
Federal regulators give permission for Mountain Valley Pipeline to restart construction

(Virginia Mercury)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved permits allowing construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline to restart.

The pipeline is designed to move natural gas from West Virginia to Pittsylvania County, and construction began in 2018. Since then, a series of environmental delays has shut the work down, but an agreement was made as part of the federal deal to raise the debt ceiling to re-approve the project.

An order authorizing all construction activities was approved June 28, 2023.

