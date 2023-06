ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS is investigating the cause of a house fire that occurred in NE Roanoke early Tuesday morning.

Crews say they responded at 2:41 a.m. to the 100 block of Christian Ave, where they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic of a home.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control without incident.

