Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Hundreds of flags fly in Chatham’s third annual Field of Honor

Field of Honor in Chatham
Field of Honor in Chatham(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of flags are flying in honor of hometown heroes.

The third annual Field of Honor is on display beside the Olde Dominion Agriculture Center in Chatham.

The 300 flags represent local heroes such as veterans, first responders, teachers, and others. Each flag that is dedicated to someone helps raise money for the Chatham Rotary Club and its community programs.

The Chatham Rotary Club will host a Field of Honor ceremony this Saturday at 10 a.m.

“In 2021, when we started this, we were just starting to come out of COVID,” said Alisa Davis, Mayor of Chatham and Rotarian. “This was a great way to be outdoors and come together and celebrate the things that are really wonderful and important to our community which is really all of us.”

Flags can be purchased online through July 8.

The flags will be on display until July 15.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Roanoke River
Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards
Police Lights
Dog dies after being left in parked car in Roanoke; two people arrested
The expansion to Virginia's Move Over Law now requires drivers to also move over for stationary...
Virginia’s new Move Over law takes effect this weekend
Smoke from Canadian wildfires will enter behind the front and linger for the next few days.
It’s back! Wildfire smoke brings a return of reduced air quality

Latest News

The Local Office on Aging was awarded a $20,000 AARP Community Challenge Grant for an outdoor...
LOA receives a grant for a new outdoor fitness center
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 28, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for June 28, 2023
Helping out in the community can also help teens land scholarships for college
EARLY YEARS: Many opportunities for teens wanting to volunteer this summer in Roanoke Valley
If you or someone you know need help, there are resources.
How to help veterans who may be struggling with PTSD or mental illness