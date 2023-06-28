Hundreds of flags fly in Chatham’s third annual Field of Honor

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of flags are flying in honor of hometown heroes.

The third annual Field of Honor is on display beside the Olde Dominion Agriculture Center in Chatham.

The 300 flags represent local heroes such as veterans, first responders, teachers, and others. Each flag that is dedicated to someone helps raise money for the Chatham Rotary Club and its community programs.

The Chatham Rotary Club will host a Field of Honor ceremony this Saturday at 10 a.m.

“In 2021, when we started this, we were just starting to come out of COVID,” said Alisa Davis, Mayor of Chatham and Rotarian. “This was a great way to be outdoors and come together and celebrate the things that are really wonderful and important to our community which is really all of us.”

Flags can be purchased online through July 8.

The flags will be on display until July 15.

