LOA receives grant for outdoor fitness center

The Local Office on Aging was awarded a $20,000 AARP Community Challenge Grant for an outdoor...
The Local Office on Aging was awarded a $20,000 AARP Community Challenge Grant for an outdoor fitness area.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An outdoor fitness area is coming to Roanoke. The Local Office on Aging was awarded a $20,000 AARP Community Challenge Grant.

The outdoor fitness area will be at LOA’s Center for Health and Wellness. The space will be accessible for all ages and tailored to the older population’s needs.

LOA says this project promotes social benefits by offering a communal space for adults to meet and socialize with others. Their mission is to help older persons remain independent for as long as possible.

“This is one of the things, exercise, socialization, all of those things help combat loneliness and help seniors be healthier,” says President and CEO of LOA, Ron Boyd.

Completion of the Outdoor Fitness Center equipment is expected by the end of the year.

