New Castle receives grant for new Craig County Farmers’ Market

NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - New Castle received a hometown grant Wednesday morning from T-Mobile.

T-Mobile’s donation of $50,000 helped speed up the process of building a Craig County Farmers’ Market in New Castle.

“A lot of people here produce food on a small scale,” says Board of Supervisors member, and local farmer, Jason Matyas. “A lot of those people will produce more than they consume and have extra to share with the community.”

Matyas produces meat and vegetables on his farm. He says the farmers’ market is an easy way for producers to share what they are growing.

“There’s not an easy way for the community to be able to access producers on a reliable base,” added Matyas.

The Chairman of the Economic Development Authority in Craig County, Jordan Labiosa, says having a farmers’ market in New Castle is a way to strengthen the local economy.

“This farmers’ market... we’re ultimately offering them an opportunity to connect with the local market directly instead of going through third parties, like grocery stores,” says Labiosa.

“New Castle’s very center in terms of geographically for the entire county,” stated Matyas.

Craig County is the 5th town in Virginia to receive a hometown grant from T-Mobile since the program started in 2021.

Leaders say the new project addresses the need for easier access to fresh, locally-produced food for farmers and small businesses.

“It’s nice for a producer like me who’s on the south edge of the county, to drive 20 minutes here and be able to have access to people who may be coming from another 20 minutes north,” explained Matyas.

There is not a set date on when the farmers’ market will open but the goal is sometime in the fall.

