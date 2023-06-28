Noodles and Company opening Christiansburg location June 30

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Noodles and Company will be opening up a location in Christiansburg on June 30.

The new spot will be in the Christiansburg Marketplace center.

Doors will open to the public on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Staff at Noodles and Company say the Wisconsin Mac and Cheese is the most popular menu item.

They say there’s styles of pasta from all over the world.

“We’re all just really excited to get up and running and to be able to serve the community,” General Manager Chris Corona said. “We’re all really excited to be able to give back to the community a little bit and we’re just ready to be open.”

Customers can order preselected menu items or custom a pasta dish.

