Roanoke adding another art mural, and you can help paint the picture

Residents are encouraged to join in on the painting process
Residents are encouraged to join in on the painting process
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new piece of art coming to Roanoke this summer. The newest mural will go in River’s Edge North Park.

The wall on South Jefferson Street at the edge of the park overlooking Carilion Clinic has been bare and covered with graffiti for some time.

Residents in Roanoke are invited to join in on the painting efforts and help artist Jon Murrill create the piece. Roanoke’s arts and culture coordinator explained coming together to create art can bring peace to the community.

”If we get together, roll up our sleeves up over a can of paint or get our hands into paper mache and we start talking to somebody, we might find new common ground, because a different part of our brain is being activated,” Douglas Jackson said.

The project starts in August. Sign up links to join the painting process will go out in July.

