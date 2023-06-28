Roanoke Valley receives more than $750,000 for fighting opioid crisis

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City and Roanoke County are investing more money into harm reduction techniques to help those in active addiction and active recovery. The Opioid Abatement Authority is giving the Roanoke Valley more than $750,000 from the recent opioid epidemic settlement.

The City of Roanoke ranks second in the country for the rate of nonfatal opioid overdoses, according to a report from the National EMS Information System. Data from NEMSIS show Virginia’s rate of nonfatal opioid overdoses is higher than the national average.

The City of Roanoke received $252,867 to fund projects like peer recovery specialists, testing strips and revival training for first responders. Assistant to Roanoke City Manager Wayne Leftwich explained this is an issue that impacts the entire community.

“I think in some ways we’re all affected by this crisis,” Leftwich said. “The numbers are fairly staggering.”

Leftwich explained the funding is the first part of a five-year recovery plan.

“We hope that these projects will help us do some training, provide some services in harm reduction, all to try and abate this crisis that we’re in,” Leftwich said. “We wanted to make sure that when we started these projects, we would have funding to carry them out for a certain amount of time.”

Roanoke Valley Collective Response is receiving $500,000 to fund boots-on-the-ground resources, like hiring more staff and specialists.

“It’s really about identifying needs and we know that many barriers for someone transitioning into recovery or even addressing at the system’s level, some of those barriers are stigma,” Roanoke Valley Collective Response Director Robert Natt said. “We are addressing this in a very broad way that goes from early prevention efforts all the way to harm reduction.”

Natt explained the solution to the opioid crisis is helping people break out of addiction and break into local resources.

“These are our friends, our neighbors, our colleagues who are all exposed to this, if not touched deeply by this epidemic,” Natt said. “This is something that we are really hoping to make more of an open discussion and connect those with resources who need it the most.”

This funding is just a portion of the $23 million going to Virginia communities for the opioid epidemic.

City leaders told WDBJ7 because these grants were announced Tuesday, there isn’t a set timeline for when this funding will start to go out to community.

