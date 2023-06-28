Roanoke Valley has treats to beat the heat this summer
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rising temperatures call for refreshing treats and there are a lot of options to satisfy that sweet tooth in the Roanoke Valley.
Freelance food journalist Layla Khoury-Hanold joined Here @ Home to share family-friendly food finds.
She recommends a list of local businesses including:
- Kippy’s Kustard
- A frozen custard food truck that is parked in a new location opposite Keagy Village in Roanoke County.
- Crème Fresh
- A dairy-free scoop shop in Roanoke’s Wasena neighborhood offers a variety of unique flavors.
- Katie’s Ice Cream & Chocolates
- An ice cream shop along Electric Road that has coolers fullof Hershey’s ice cream and sherbets.
- Blue Cow Ice Cream
- A local business with a variety of seasonal flavors with a brick-and-mortar store front conveniently placed next to the Roanoke River Greenway.
- Deb’s Frozen Lemonade
- A fixture along Brambleton Road the frozen lemonade eats like a slushie and offers other snack options as well.
Follow Layla's food adventures on her website and newsletter.
