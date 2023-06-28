Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Roanoke Valley has treats to beat the heat this summer

Kippy's Kustard
Kippy's Kustard(Layla Khoury-Hanold)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rising temperatures call for refreshing treats and there are a lot of options to satisfy that sweet tooth in the Roanoke Valley.

Freelance food journalist Layla Khoury-Hanold joined Here @ Home to share family-friendly food finds.

She recommends a list of local businesses including:

  • Kippy’s Kustard
    • A frozen custard food truck that is parked in a new location opposite Keagy Village in Roanoke County.
  • Crème Fresh
    • A dairy-free scoop shop in Roanoke’s Wasena neighborhood offers a variety of unique flavors.
  • Katie’s Ice Cream & Chocolates
    • An ice cream shop along Electric Road that has coolers fullof Hershey’s ice cream and sherbets.
  • Blue Cow Ice Cream
    • A local business with a variety of seasonal flavors with a brick-and-mortar store front conveniently placed next to the Roanoke River Greenway.
  • Deb’s Frozen Lemonade
    • A fixture along Brambleton Road the frozen lemonade eats like a slushie and offers other snack options as well.

Follow Layla’s food adventures on her website and newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Roanoke River
Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards
Police Lights
Dog dies after being left in parked car in Roanoke; two people arrested
Smoke from Canadian wildfires will enter behind the front and linger for the next few days.
It’s back! Wildfire smoke brings a return of reduced air quality
The expansion to Virginia's Move Over Law now requires drivers to also move over for stationary...
Virginia’s new Move Over law takes effect this weekend

Latest News

FILE - Farmland in the Tulare Lake Basin is submerged in water in Corcoran, Calif., April 20,...
Warming causes more extreme rain, not snow, over mountains and scientists say that’s a problem
Standing in the mid afternoon heat, a worker takes a drink during a parking lot asphalt...
Scorching temperatures in Texas are expected to spread to the north and east
Damage assessment is underway after a suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near...
Tornado and other severe weather kill 3, damage homes, and knock out power in multiple states
Valley Virginian Newspaper
The story of a tornado that tore through Port Republic, June of 1881