Roanoke’s Freedom Festival and Fireworks is Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Freedom Festival and Fireworks is happening July 2 at River’s Edge Park South.

Kelly Brammer, Events Coordinator with the City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation, made an appearance on 7@four to chat about what to expect.

The Family Fun Zone opens at 5PM, with music at 6PM and fireworks at 9:30.

Click playroanoke.com/freedomfestival/ for more information.

