Second suspect arrested in Rocky Mount robbery

Evan Lee McNeil mugshot
Evan Lee McNeil mugshot(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has made a second arrest in a robbery that had already led to the arrest of a teenager.

Evan Lee McNeil, 19 of Rocky Mount, is charged with Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of Robbery as a party in the 2nd degree. He is being held without bond.

The teen suspect is not being identified because of his age.

The arrests are for the robbery June 25 at Raven’s Country Store on South Main Street.

