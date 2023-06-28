Spot the difference between real, fake job ads

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People on the hunt for new opportunities need to be weary of job openings that might be too good to be true.

Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works joined Here @ Home and said they are seeing old postings pop up that are no longer accepting applicants.

He said even though the job is real, the opportunity is long gone, and employers likely forgot to take down the postings from different job boards.

Meanwhile, job seekers need to keep an eye out for fake job ads where scammers offer an opportunity with requirements and pay that do not add up.

Saunders warns those types of postings will often have very vague descriptions and include generic emails. His advice is to research the company and pay attention to the details.

To find active job postings from legitimate, verified sources you can check out the National Labor Exchange or Virginia Workforce Connection.

