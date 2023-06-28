State and local leaders break ground on Alleghany Regional Commerce Center

ALLEGHANY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - In Alleghany County, state and local leaders came together Wednesday to break ground on the Alleghany Regional Commerce Center.

The 104-acre site near Interstate 64 is the largest publicly owned parcel in the region, and work is already under way.

“We stress loud and proud that the Alleghany Highlands is working well together, said Covington City Manager Allen Dressler.

“The county and the city have come together to do a great thing and we’ve pulled in the state as a third partner, which is awesome too, " said Alleghany County Administrator Reid Walters.

Funded with a combination of local and state dollars, it was one of 21 projects to receive funding from the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program.

Crews from The Branch Group are now clearing the property.

The Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation has also produced a new economic development video to promote the region to business prospects.

Leaders say they hope the new commerce park will help attract new industry, creating additional tax revenue, new jobs and a diversified economy.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.