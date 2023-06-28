Wildfire smoke brings a return of reduced air quality

Front brings drier and slightly cooler air

Air quality is decreasing due to smoky skies

Scattered storms and heat by the weekend

AIR QUALITY

Wildfire smoke has returned and is decreasing air quality. Levels have been fluctuating this morning and it will likely continue to do so over the next few days.

Air quality take a hit as wildfire smoke returns. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

Drier, less humid conditions will move in by Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure returns. Highs on Wednesday will top out the 70s (mountains) to low-mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. By Thursday we warm into the 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Mostly sunny and warmer today. (WDBJ Weather)

WILDFIRE SMOKE

Plan for (Code Yellow) air quality as the smoke lingers nearby through Thursday. GET THE LATEST AIR QUALITY HERE If you have breathing problems such as asthma, you’ll want to limit your time outdoors.

Wildfire smoke return to the region. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

Temperatures climb into the 80s to near 90 by Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible each day, but none of the days will be a washout.

The weekend pattern lingers into the July 4th holiday with scattered showers and storms. (WDBJ7)

JULY 4TH WEEK

The Fourth of July holiday looks very typical of early July weather. We’ll likely be in the upper 80s with a few scattered storms possible. It’s still too early to confidently know the extend of any showers.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Cindy has weakened into a post tropical system. At this time there are no areas of importance to the NHC.

Visit our HURRICANE CENTER for interactive tracking and resources.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Calling storm chaser enthusiasts! Another Slight Chance of Science podcast episode launched today. This one features Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talking with the Hokie Storm Chasers as they take to the road again this summer for the annual chase. Exciting news as Catherine will join their 2-week journey and provides us with a sneak peak of what they can expect plus memories and history of past storm chases.

Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Listen to our podcast anywhere you stream podcasts from! This one talks about the annual storm chase that Virginia Tech meteorology students take. (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.