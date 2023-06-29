70th Miss Virginia to be crowned in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Miss Virginia has arrived in the Star City.

Twenty-three women will be vying for the title and the crown.

The Miss Virginia Pageant was first held in Roanoke in 1953. 2023 marks the 70th anniversary of the competition.

Miss Virginia has been crowned Miss America four times. The mission of the competition is to provide unique opportunities for young women to win scholarship awards to further their educational goals.

Victoria Chuah was crowned Miss Virginia 2022.

Chuah says it has been an opportunity of a lifetime to be Miss Virginia and is ready to pass the crown.

Miss Virginia candidates will showcase their personalities, talents and creativity at the Four Points Premiere Celebration, Reception/Receiving Line, Miss Virginia Purse-a-nality and Basket Auction, and the Miss Virginia “Show Us Your Shoes” Parade during competition week in Roanoke.

The parade will be held Saturday, July 1 at Hotel Roanoke beginning at 11:00 a.m.

All 46 Miss and Teen contenders will showcase their attire, and decorated shoes.

The preliminary group’s competition will be Thursday, June 29, and Friday, June 30, in the Berglund Center at 7:30 p.m., with the Crowning of Miss Virginia on Saturday, July 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Additional events and times are listed on the Miss Virginia website.

Tickets for these events and the competitions at the Berglund Center may be purchased online at missva.org.

