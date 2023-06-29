Country singer Ashley McBryde coming to Roanoke

Birthdays
Country singer and Grammy award winner Ashley McBryde is coming to Roanoke
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Country singer and Grammy award winner Ashley McBryde is coming to Elmwood Park.

McBryde is set to perform Friday at 7 p.m. with Boy Named Banjo.

The concert is part of Berglund Center’s Vinyl Vault concert series.

Tickets are on sale now for $41, but the price at the gate goes up to $46.

“Some local food trucks, Martin’s is going to be here, {and} the drinks are going to be flowing,” said Robert Knight, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Berglund Center. “We’re hoping people are going to come out and have a good time.”

The doors will open at 6 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

