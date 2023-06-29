Attorney General shares how lawmakers are fighting crime in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares was in Lynchburg Thursday morning to meet with local business leaders and answer their questions during a roundtable discussion.

The recent violence in the Hill City has shaken the community.

“All of us were heartbroken. Three children shot within a 4-mile radius in the course of three weeks,” said President of PLDR Law Scott Kowalski. “It was heartbreaking.”

Now, they are trying to look for solutions.

“It got the business community and the overall community out in the streets looking to take back the city,” explained Kowalski.

The Lynchburg Bar Association, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, and Liberty University of Law held a roundtable. Attorney General Jason Miyares shared with the groups what lawmakers are doing to stop the violence.

“We’re trying to make sure that particularly young people, people that may be susceptible to gun violence or gang violence – that we’re giving them resources and tools in the community to make sure they’re diverted away from that,” added Mirayes.

Miyares emphasized the initiatives Operation Ceasefire and Operation Bold Blue Line focused on reducing gun violence. As part of these programs, they hired prosecutors to help cities like Lynchburg and Roanoke.

“It is been very successful so far,” explained Miyares. “It’s probably going to take about 9 to 12 months to really see the end results, but we’re very confident some of our preliminary data is very positive.”

Lawmakers and leaders say having a safe community helps businesses and impacts the economy.

“Control of crime is a big factor for the business community,” said Kowalski. “Safe streets, (and) safe communities makes a big difference for business.”

“Businesses don’t locate to high crime communities or high crime areas,” said Miyares. “So, Lynchburg is an amazing town. It has so much to offer. We want more businesses to want to locate here. And yes, we want to make sure it’s safe for both their patrons, their employees, and their workers.”

