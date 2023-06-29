Code Orange air quality alert issued for Thursday’s smoky skies

Wildfire smoke lingers overhead into Friday

Heat slowly builds each afternoon

Scattered showers and storms return for the weekend

POOR AIR QUALITY

Wildfire smoke has returned and is decreasing air quality. As of Wednesday evening, levels remain in the “Unhealthy” range, or Code Red levels.

Plan for degraded air quality as the smoke lingers nearby through late Thursday.

Those with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Drier, less humid conditions will linger into Thursday as high pressure returns overhead. Highs will continue to warm a little more each day reaching the 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

STORM CHANCES RETURN FRIDAY

A large dome of high pressure will bring big heat to the Plains this week. Storms are expected to develop and move along the perimeter of the high, tossing several storm complexes our way starting Friday and lasting into next week.

This pattern will allow for sporadic showers and thunderstorms along with several storm complexes developing in the Ohio Valley, then working their way toward our area over the weekend. The tough part is timing them more than 1-2 days out.

A stormy pattern is setting up for the weekend and lingers into early next week. (WDBJ7)

THE WEEKEND

We keep a similar pattern heading into the weekend with warm and muggy conditions along with a periodic chance of showers and storms. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s to near 90 Saturday, and Sunday.

The weekend pattern lingers into the July 4th holiday with scattered showers and storms. (WDBJ7)

JULY 4TH WEEK

The Fourth of July holiday looks very typical of early July weather. We’ll likely be in the upper 80s with a few scattered storms possible. It’s still too early to confidently know the extent of any showers and storms.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Cindy has weakened into a post tropical system. At this time there are no areas of importance to the NHC.

Visit our HURRICANE CENTER for interactive tracking and resources.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Calling storm chaser enthusiasts! Another Slight Chance of Science podcast episode launched today. This one features Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talking with the Hokie Storm Chasers as they take to the road again this summer for the annual chase. Exciting news as Catherine will join their 2-week journey and provides us with a sneak peak of what they can expect plus memories and history of past storm chases.

Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Listen to our podcast anywhere you stream podcasts from! This one talks about the annual storm chase that Virginia Tech meteorology students take. (WDBJ7)

