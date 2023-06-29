Birthdays
Highway Patrol to begin speeding operation as summer travel ramps up

State troopers are working to cut down on car wrecks, and prevent traffic-related injuries and deaths across North Carolina.
By Faith Alford
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - While many are flying somewhere to enjoy the long holiday weekend, others will head to the beaches, mountains or campgrounds, where Highway Patrol will be out in full force.

As the summer travel season continues to ramp up, a special operation is set to begin in Catawba County today.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) is rolling out a special enforcement project that is going to target speeders along busy highways running through the county.

The project is the latest effort to promote safety, reduce car wrecks, and prevent traffic-related injuries and deaths.

According to troopers, 428 people died in speeding-related crashes in North Carolina last year.

Speeding was such an issue that it was a contributing factor in nearly 25 percent of all deadly crashes.

One of those deaths happened just last week in Catawba County when a construction worker was killed and another was hurt after troopers said a driver was speeding in a construction zone along Highway 150.

The driver in that crash, 80-year-old Jerry Johnson, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Highway Patrol said speeding isn’t the only issue though, as more than 500 deaths happened in 2022 because people weren’t wearing their seatbelts.

