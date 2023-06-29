Hometown Eats: Niko’s Grille

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Chasing the American dream with a taste of Greece. That’s the story of a popular Greek restaurant in downtown Lexington.

We’re headed to Niko’s Grille to check out where the locals go in this week’s Hometown Eats!

“It’s just the best food in town. If you come to Lexington, you gotta come here!” exclaimed regular Niko’s Grille diner Debby Schwartz.

Opa! Welcome to Niko’s Grille in downtown Lexington where Mediterranean cuisine meets the Stars and Stripes.

“Greek as well as a New York American diner I guess I would say a little bit influence and vibe,” said Niko’s Grille owner Stelio Tripodianos.

Stelio Tripodianos now owns and operates the restaurant his dad, Niko, opened 13 years ago. Although retired, Niko is never too far away.

“My parents, myself, and my sister. My father put it up there when we first opened,” said Tripodianos.

Born in Greece, raised in Lexington, Stelio grew up in the kitchen watching and learning from his father.

“I grew up in that environment so naturally it’s been kind of easy for me to work in this business. I’ve been cooking since I was small,” said Tripodianos.

“Why should I cook when Stelio can cook for me, I mean what would be the point! The food though is really, really good,” joked Schwartz.

Niko’s offers all the staples you’d expect walking into a restaurant in Greece.

“We have a very popular beef kabob which is made to order. We do a moussaka and a pastichio which are classic Greek dishes. We also make a rice pudding and baklava fresh in house which people say is the best they’ve ever had,” said Tripodianos.

“We probably eat here most days,” said Schwartz.

Niko’s has several regular customers, it’s right on the menu, where the locals go, and even if it’s your first time, Stelio makes it a point to treat you like family.

“I like to talk to them and get to know them with a few jokes and before they leave, I like to ask them ‘how was your meal?’ so I can verify they were satisfied,” said Tripodianos.

Stelio mentioned how the menu is both Greek and American so that’s the route I went, a Reuben followed up with the chicken pita smothered in tzatziki sauce.

“They’re super friendly and the food is definitely the best in town and that’s what keeps us coming back because you get great portions, the service is exceptional,” said Schwartz.

“You won’t leave hungry, that’s for sure,” said Tripodianos. “Good food, community, and familiar faces.”

Niko’s Grille, a Mediterranean melting pot hometown eat.

Niko’s Grille is located at 167 S Main St, Lexington, VA 24450.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.