Hometown Veterans: Support those who support veterans

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Women are special. Delicate yet powerful creatures who exude an outward beauty. When put together, they’re unstoppable and dynamic. But underneath it all, they tend to carry the weight of their families while trying to remain strong.

Judy Doering and Bonnie Picking are good friends. Both of their husbands fought on the battlefield in Vietnam and have been recognized and thanked. But the battle for these ladies did not end when Vietnam was over. For them, it was just getting started.

“Currently my husband is disabled. Like so many Vietnam veterans, he was exposed to agent orange dioxin while he was in Southeast Asia. He deals with serious heart and lung conditions, neuropathy, diabetes, and PTSD,” said Doering.

Bonnie’s husband has similar issues.

“He was a point man a good bit of the time when he was in Vietnam. He saw a lot of action while he was there, he has a purple heart. He felt responsible for any losses that happened because he felt like he should have been able to protect them. Survivor’s guilt is a large part of the issues,” explained Picking.

Judy and Bonnie have never worn a uniform and served their country, but they’ve walked a lonely road in caring for war heroes. Despite what they’ve done, they’ve had no medals, no thank you, and no support group. Until they stepped up to fill in the gap.

“Sometimes life can be confusing when you’re with a veteran. So we created this group to have an outlet. We knew we needed encouragement, understanding, and being able to lift each other up,” said Picking.

Fellowship of Veterans’ Wives launched 13 years ago. What started with just three has now morphed into over 50 women.

“I’m sitting here part of a miracle, how God worked out benefits for my husband, and I want to see that in the lives of other women too,” said Doering.

While medical issues and benefits from the VA are a crucial part of the group, support and camaraderie are the core values. “You’re not alone in this. Our husbands explode every once in a while too. We’ve learned how to calm it down and how to help them settle it down,” explained Picking.

The group has monthly meetings with luncheons, events, special speakers, craft and art activities, skits and many other celebrations.

The next meeting is July 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Golden Corral Restaurant off Wards Rd. in Lynchburg, Va.

If you’d like to join the group or start a group of your own contact Judy Doering at jadoering@aol.com.

