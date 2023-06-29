Birthdays
Hundreds wait in line for the first day of the 35th annual Salem Fair

Opening day for the 35th annual Salem Fair.
Opening day for the 35th annual Salem Fair.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Fair is underway for the 35th year and drew hundreds of fairgoers on its opening day.

The fair is free but there are some things to know before you go.

There is a clear bag policy and metal detectors.

If you’re under 18 you need to have someone over the age of 25 escort you around the fairgrounds.

But overall just remember to have a good time.

“Really the rides I mean for us to be in Roanoke Virginia we got pretty good rides I’m not going to lie,” said Angel Soria. “I mean just the family everybody coming together.”

“I’m really excited for the petting zoo and the funnel cake,” explained Briana Johnson.

If you want to head to the fair - you have two chances to get 6 dollars off your wristband before 6 PM.

Head to WDBJ7 night this Friday, June 30, or next Friday, July 7 to take part in the fun!

