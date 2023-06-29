Jehovah’s Witness Convention returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A busy weekend ahead at the Berglund Center will include a convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses who are returning after a four-year break prompted by the pandemic.

Thursday morning, volunteers were preparing the Berglund Coliseum for the three-day event. More than 4,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses from 38 congregations are expected.

Jordan White is a local spokesperson for the event.

“We are here this weekend for the first time in four years, because of the pandemic, for our ‘Practice Patience’ regional convention,” White told WDBJ7. “We have been putting on this event for the last four years virtually, so we are absolutely thrilled to be back here at the Berglund Center to be able to do this in person with our friends, our families, our communities.”

The convention begins Friday and continues through Sunday. It is open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.