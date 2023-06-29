Birthdays
Man argues with woman, cuts her boyfriend with knife, according to deputies

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man is charged with malicious wounding for a domestic incident Tuesday night. Christopher Hill, 40, is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

Shortly after 10 p.m. June 27, 2023, Henry County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Green Acres Circle in Martinsville. Deputies found a man with cuts on his arm and face; the victim was treated at the scene by paramedics, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe Hill had gone to the home and argued with the victim’s girlfriend, and the victim tried to calm the situation, at which time Hill allegedly used a knife to cut the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

