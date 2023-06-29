Birthdays
Meet Carilion Clinic’s sickle cell collaborative; learn how they work to raise awareness

By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a team of medical professionals and patients working together to bring more awareness to sickle cell disease.

Sickel Cell is an inherited blood disorder that affects hundreds of thousands of people every day.

According to health experts, the condition affects more than 100-thousand people in the United States and 20 million people worldwide. Every day they’re doctors, nurses, and patients working to raise awareness about sickle cell and the challenges associated with it.

Sickle cell can change the shape of red blood cells to form a sickle. Children at risk of the disease are screened at birth.

Research shows in the U.S., sickle cell disease most commonly affects African-Americans but also affects people from Hispanic, southern European, Middle Eastern, and Asian Indian backgrounds.

Isaiah Dudley was diagnosed with sickle cell as a child and faced many challenges growing up. However, he says he has a great support system that keeps him going.

Karen Marable, N.P. has been a part of his support system for more than a decade. She is a nurse practitioner at Carilion Clinic and works with the Sickle Cell Collaborative. Marable has worked with sickle cell patients for many years.

Dudley and Marable both believe someone with the condition can live a good life with the right support.

“My mom and my grandma, my biggest support system. My mom has sickle cell and my grandma-- she took care of my mom on her sickle cell journey so my grandma knows a lot and so does my mom,” said sickle cell patient Isaiah Dudley.

“Find an outlet, whether that’s church prayer reading. Walking playing basketball, working in his case. whatever works to help you keep that one foot in front of the other,” said Karen Marable, N.P.

Marable says care and treatment for sickle cell goes beyond an initial diagnosis. She says many nurses and medical providers focus on care as patients transition from pediatric to adult clinics-- all while becoming family along the way.

To read more about sickle cell and the Sickle Cell Collaborative you can visit Carilion Clinic’s website.

