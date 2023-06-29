One wanted, two arrested; 103 grams of narcotics seized by Lynchburg Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg Police search of two hotel rooms and a vehicle has netted 103.2 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics, according to the department.

Police report that about 10:30 a.m. June 24, 2023, officers were on patrol in the 3700 block of Candlers Mountain Road when a police K9 alerted his handler to narcotics in a vehicle. The hotel rooms were searched after police found drugs in the vehicle.

The following was seized from the vehicle and rooms:

103.2 grams of methamphetamine

22.2 grams of cocaine

$3,000 in cash

2 firearms

1 part of a firearm

Drug paraphernalia

Margaret Lindow, 44 of Lynchburg, is wanted on charges of Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Selling or Manufacturing Drugs within 1000 ft of a School.

Travis H. Bryant, 34 of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with:

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I/II Substance with Intent to Distribute.

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Substance

Selling or Manufacturing of Drugs within 1000 ft of a School

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Substance

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lisa Falwell, 54 of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with:

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Selling or Manufacturing Drugs within 1000 ft of a School

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Up to a $1,000 reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information on this crime.

