Pittsylvania County deputies searching for Food Lion armed robber

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a black male who robbed a Food Lion on Market Square in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night.

Deputies say they responded at 10:33 p.m. Thursday for a report of a black male wearing a mask was seen running from 3307 U.S. Highway 29, Market Square Food Lion carrying a gun and a cash register.

Food Lion employees told deputies they had been robbed at gunpoint and that around $1,300 in cash was stolen.

Deputies offered other descriptions of the robber, such as he was wearing black pants, a grey hoodie, and a face mask. A vehicle possibly belonging to the robber was seen exiting the parking lot and was described as a silver Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.