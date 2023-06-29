Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Pittsylvania County deputies searching for Food Lion armed robber

Pittsylvania County armed robber.
Pittsylvania County armed robber.(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a black male who robbed a Food Lion on Market Square in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night.

Deputies say they responded at 10:33 p.m. Thursday for a report of a black male wearing a mask was seen running from 3307 U.S. Highway 29, Market Square Food Lion carrying a gun and a cash register.

Food Lion employees told deputies they had been robbed at gunpoint and that around $1,300 in cash was stolen.

Deputies offered other descriptions of the robber, such as he was wearing black pants, a grey hoodie, and a face mask. A vehicle possibly belonging to the robber was seen exiting the parking lot and was described as a silver Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Roanoke River
Air quality will be reduced Wednesday into early Thursday as wildfire smoke lingers overhead.
Wildfire smoke brings unhealthy air into the evening
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
The expansion to Virginia's Move Over Law now requires drivers to also move over for stationary...
Virginia’s new Move Over law takes effect this weekend
A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor
Police Lights
Teen facing charges after fatal shooting in Danville
State and Local Leaders Break Ground on Alleghany Regional Commerce Center
State and Local Leaders Break Ground on Alleghany Regional Commerce Center
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers will be out in full force in both marked and...
SC troopers gearing up for predicted record-breaking travel weekend