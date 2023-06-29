Roanoke Professional Women for Good supports community organizations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Professional Women for Good supports area nonprofits through donations and is looking for new members to join.

The organization launched in October 2022 and has since grown to 70 members.

Members of the Founding Leadership Circle joined Here @ Home to explain how members make quarterly donations that then go back to three nonprofits.

The group has raised nearly $10,000 since it launched and is encouraging more women to join their mission.

The group posts about upcoming events online and encourages people to reach out with questions.

