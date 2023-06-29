Teen facing charges after fatal shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 17-year-old teen male is facing charges in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Danville Wednesday night, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police say they responded at 10:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Southland Drive, where they found 27-year-old Andreiu Barley suffering from a gunshot wound.

Barley was taken to SOVAH Health, where he died.

Police say that after an argument ensued with the teen, Barley shot at the teen, whom was inside a vehicle. Witnesses told police that Barley and the teen knew each other.

Shortly after responding to the shots fired call, police responded to the 1100 block of Franklin Turnpike for a report of a vehicle that had been shot into. An investigation revealed that the vehicle was tied to the shooting on Southland Drive.

The teen was arrested and charged with underage possession of a firearm, discharging of a firearm within city limits, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.