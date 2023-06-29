Twenty-seven kids graduate from Danville Police Department’s Youth Police Academy

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is celebrating its 2023 Youth Police Academy graduates.

Twenty-seven kids from ages 9 to 17 received their certificates of completion Thursday morning.

The returning youth leaders were also recognized for their contributions.

During the three-week academy, the kids got to take a look at the day-to-day lives of police officers. They went to the Danville General District Court and watched a trial, toured the jail, got ROTC training, and heard from speakers and their experiences.

“By them having a personal relationship with the police and seeing that the things that we talk about, you can’t tell me that at least they’re not going to think twice before they get into a situation that might lead them in getting into trouble,” said David Ferguson, Sergeant over Community Engagement.

They gave each graduate a Danville Police Department book bag with a Bluetooth speaker and stickers.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.