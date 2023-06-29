Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Twenty-seven kids graduate from Danville Police Department’s Youth Police Academy

Youth Police Academy Graduation
Youth Police Academy Graduation(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is celebrating its 2023 Youth Police Academy graduates.

Twenty-seven kids from ages 9 to 17 received their certificates of completion Thursday morning.

The returning youth leaders were also recognized for their contributions.

During the three-week academy, the kids got to take a look at the day-to-day lives of police officers. They went to the Danville General District Court and watched a trial, toured the jail, got ROTC training, and heard from speakers and their experiences.

“By them having a personal relationship with the police and seeing that the things that we talk about, you can’t tell me that at least they’re not going to think twice before they get into a situation that might lead them in getting into trouble,” said David Ferguson, Sergeant over Community Engagement.

They gave each graduate a Danville Police Department book bag with a Bluetooth speaker and stickers.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Roanoke River
Near Surface Smoke Forecast
Code Orange air quality alert issued for Thursday’s smoky skies
Air quality will be reduced Wednesday into early Thursday as wildfire smoke lingers overhead.
Wildfire smoke brings unhealthy air into the evening
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
The expansion to Virginia's Move Over Law now requires drivers to also move over for stationary...
Virginia’s new Move Over law takes effect this weekend

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Biden ‘strongly disagrees’ with high court ruling striking down affirmative action in admissions
United State Supreme Court.
Virginia leaders issue statements about Supreme Court overturning affirmative action
The 70th Miss Virginia will be crowned in Roanoke.
70th Miss Virginia to be crowned in the Star City
FILE - Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case will be argued before the Supreme Court,...
Supreme Court solidifies protections for workers who ask for religious accommodations