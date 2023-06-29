Valor Healthcare expands to provide additional services to veterans in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Valor Healthcare hosted a grand opening for its new Community Based Outpatient Clinic Thursday afternoon.

The clinic will provide a wide range of healthcare services, including primary care, mental health services, and specialized care for women veterans.

“We need to make sure that we’re providing gender-specific care,” said Becky Stackhouse, Executive Director of the Salem VA Healthcare System. So, having healthcare services specifically designed for female veterans is a mission. It’s something that we need to make sure that we’re doing for those veterans in the grand scheme of providing comprehensive healthcare.”

The new clinic is twice the size of the old one, allowing for a physical therapy unit and increased staffing.

“It’ll allow us to see more veterans and provide more care to veterans in this area who may have had challenges in the past, maybe getting an appointment due to limitations we had with space,” added Stackhouse.

They see around 100 veterans a day, providing healthcare services to about 4,000 veterans in total.

“America made a commitment to make sure that those who served have access to healthcare. And so being able to have this clinic here, conveniently located in the Danville area to serve all of the veterans who reside in this area, is of utmost importance for them to be able to get that health care that they earned,” said Stackhouse.

The closest VA Clinics to Danville are in Salem and Durham.

“Some people don’t have the ability to have a car to get in,’ said Candy Lanier, Clinic Administrator. “So, if they don’t have a car, and they need to find a ride, it’s easy to find transportation to a facility that’s within your neighborhood. The easier it is for you to access care, it’s more likely that you’re going to follow up on your health and well being.”

They are still looking to hire employees to fill the new positions. Those interested can apply online.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.